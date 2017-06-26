See Nine Inch Nails Perform 'She's Gone Away' on 'Twin Peaks'

Nine Inch Nails appeared on the most recent episode of Twin Peaks: The Return, with Trent Reznor and company performing Not the Actual Events' "She's Gone Away" onstage for the first time since that EP's arrival last December.



For the performance, "the Nine Inch Nails" – as they're announced on the episode – transform into a leather-clad goth band, with Reznor wearing sunglasses and gloves during the distortion-heavy rendition of "She's Gone Away."

Reznor previously collaborated with Lynch on the score and soundtrack for the director's 1997 film Lost Highway – the source of Nine Inch Nails' "The Perfect Drug" – while Lynch also helmed the band's 2013 video for "Came Back Haunted."

Most episodes of the Twin Peaks revival have featured scenes at the titular town's Bang Bang Bar where real-life artists perform at the roadhouse: The Chromatics, Au Revoir Simone, the Cactus Blossoms, Trouble and Sharon Van Etten are among those who have also played on the series.

Eddie Vedder, whose name also appeared on the massive Twin Peaks: The Return cast list, has yet to appear as an actor or performer.



In June, Nine Inch Nails hinted at an impending new EP, the second in a trilogy of EPs following Not the Actual Events. The band will also stage their first concerts since 2014 when they perform at summer festivals like Los Angeles' FYF Fest and New York's Panorama.