Watch Niall Horan's Buoyant New 'Slow Hands' Performance on 'Fallon'

Niall Horan stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon performing his suave new single, "Slow Hands." The track is his second solo single since One Direction went on hiatus in late 2015.

In a rare set without his guitar, Horan danced while belting the catchy pop tune. The song is a departure from his much slower, acoustic-pop debut single "This Town," which he released in 2016. Horan's new album will be relleased after the promotional tour of "Slow Hands" concludes, he said.

Horan also talked about his early musical influences. Southern California rockers like Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles were popular in his Irish household. So he was thrilled to meet Don Henley after the rocker's daughter went to a One Direction concert. Henley and Horan forged a friendship over email and now even refer to one other as "dad" and "son."



"My dad is really pissed," Horan joked of his real father's reaction to the nicknames.



