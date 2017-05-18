See Muse's Violent, Kung-Fu-Filled 'Dig Down' Video

Model/activist Lauren Wasser, who lost a leg to toxic shock syndrome in real life, battles her way out of a building under attack in the new clip for Muse's "Dig Down." "Dig Down" is the first new music from the English rock band since the Drones album in 2015.

"When God decides to look the other way and a clown takes the throne, we must find a way," sings Matt Bellamy. "Face the firing squad, against all the odds, you will find a way." The band conjure a fierce, clomping sound behind him, full of nasty drums and ominous synthesizers. The chorus is a call to arms – "Dig down!" – and it's delivered as rock-gospel.

The video, directed by Lance Drake, makes the song's message literal. As Bellamy sings encouraging phrases, Wasser's character, outnumbered at least 20-to-1, defeats a series of shadowy assailants in hand-to-hand combat.

Bellamy discussed the inspiration behind the clip in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. "We wanted this sort of story of catching a person going through some kind of real major struggle on screen but also like finding a person who's actually been through a real struggle in real life to play that part," he explained. "And so somehow we've got all these parts to come together and we found this amazing, amazing lady."