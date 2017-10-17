See Morrissey's Freewheeling New 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video

A wheelchair-bound Morrissey is pushed around by English soccer player Joey Barton in the new video for "Spent the Day in Bed." The song serves as the lead single from Morrissey's upcoming Low in High School album, out November 17th.



In the track's new clip, directed by Sophie Muller, Morrissey and his band run through their chirpy-yet-misanthropic single in front of a small stage. The singer remains seated the entire time, exuding comfort; Barton eats snacks in slow motion. "Life ends in death," Morrissey sings. "So there's nothing wrong with being good to yourself."

Low in High School is Morrissey's first album since 2014. In conversation with Rolling Stone, he suggested songs on the LP were united by "a rage in the blood, plus endless hooks." "The political elite has stopped breathing, and the people and politicians everywhere are openly in a state of mutual contempt," he added. "Translate all of this into great music and life becomes hopeful."

At the end of the month, Morrissey embarks on a short U.S. tour in support of his new record.