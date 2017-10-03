Watch Miley Cyrus Transform 'Bodak Yellow' Into Pop Ballad on 'Fallon'

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon faced off in a "musical genre challenge" on Monday night. The game forces a performer to reinterpret a well-known song in a completely different style with predictably amusing results.

Cyrus and Fallon each had two opportunities to showcase their abilities. Fallon reimagined "Cotton Eye Joe" as a heartbroken number by Michael McDonald and then sang Sublime's "Santeria" while pretending to be a Latin pop crooner.

But Cyrus covered more stylistic ground. First she transformed R. Kelly's "Ignition (Remix)" into bluegrass, instructing the Roots to make the song "real hillbilly," singing with an exaggerated version of a southern accent and ending with an emphatic "yee-haw!" Then she re-worked Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," currently the Number One song in the country, as a throaty, dramatic pop ballad.

Cyrus is a guest on The Tonight Show all week to support her new Younger Now album. She opened the show on Monday by performing a cover of Dido's "No Freedom" with Adam Sandler as a tribute to those killed and wounded over the weekend in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.