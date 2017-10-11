'Carpool Karaoke': Miley Cyrus Sings Hits, Talks Poor Driving Skills

After a week on The Tonight Show, Miley Cyrus ventured to Los Angeles to help James Corden avoid traffic with "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday's Late Late Show.

With Corden controlling the car radio, Cyrus and the late-night host sang her hits like "We Can't Stop," "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," "Wrecking Ball" and her new album's title track "Younger Now."

Cyrus then shared an anecdote that encapsulated how terrible of a driver she is: One night on The Voice set, when the singer was the last to leave, she actually crashed her car into the show's sound trailer. Cyrus left the set without telling anyone about the accident and then drove a rental car to work the next day to conceal the damage to her own vehicle. Cyrus kept her secret all day until spilling in private to co-hosts Blake Shelton and Adam Levine… only Cyrus forgot she was already mic'd up for the episode.

"So I told on myself even though I went through all the craziness to not get busted," Cyrus said.

Corden later quizzed Cyrus on how stoned she was at various moments in her career. While the singer surprisingly abstained from getting high during her MTV Video Music Awards hosting gig – "That's just me. That's how insane I am," she said – she was a "10" on the highness scale for the "Wrecking Ball" video.

Toward the end of their ride, Corden pulls over in a residential neighborhood so he and Cyrus can test their ability to cry on demand. Both Cyrus and Corden fail in their attempts to harness their emotions, but Corden eventually gets teary-eyed from hysterically laughing.

"You ever have moments in your life where you're like, 'What am I doing? You're in a car with Miley Cyrus, you've pulled outside someone's house and you're trying to make each other cry,'" the host said.

In August, Cyrus and her family appeared together – sans Corden – for an episode of the Carpool Karaoke series on Apple Music.

