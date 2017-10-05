Watch Miley Cyrus, Fallon Duet as Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon delivered a glitzy tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' classic 1983 duet "Islands In the Stream" on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

The pair didn't skimp on the details, with Fallon appearing onstage in a tuxedo, a gray wig and a matching beard, while Cyrus portrayed Parton with an appropriately lofty blonde hairdo. While Fallon added a goofy gruffness to his impression of Rogers, Cyrus unleashed a vocal performance that was undeniably befitting her godmother.

Elsewhere on The Tonight Show, Cyrus kicked out a raucous cover of Nancy Sinatra's 1966 hit, "These Boots Are Made for Walkin.'" Dedicating her performance to the night's main guest, Hillary Clinton, Cyrus and her backing band turned Sinatra's simmering kiss off into a rollicking rocker with classic country flourishes and arena rock momentum.





Cyrus also joined the female members of the The Tonight Show writing staff for a sweet round of "Thank You Notes," written specifically for Clinton. While Clinton sat in the guest chair, the Tonight Show writers took turns at the desk and offered paeans of appreciation, such as Jasmine Pierce's: "Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for handling this difficult transition with more grace than I ever could have imagined. That being said, call me day or night and I will be there with a gallon of ice cream and two spoons to tell you, 'Girl you are so much better than him!'"





Cyrus took the desk at the end of the segment to share her emotional "Thank You" to Clinton. The pop star praised the politician for "being a beacon of strength, hope and determination for me and millions of other young women." At the end, Cyrus added, "I could go on and on, but I'd like to get right to the point: Can I get a hug?"