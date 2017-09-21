Trending

See Miguel's Breezy 'Sky Walker' Performance on 'Colbert'

Singer stripped down new single on 'The Late Show'

Miguel played "Sky Walker" and "Come Through and Chill" on 'The Late Show.'

Miguel performed a lighthearted version of his new single "Sky Walker" on The Late Show on Monday. The song will appear on a forthcoming album titled War & Leisure.

"Sky Walker" is radio-ready with aggressive drum programming and a rap verse from Travis Scott. But on The Late Show, Miguel radically altered the song, transforming it into casual beachside fare. He sat on a stool and guided the track with gentle bass riffs, accompanied by two soft guitarists and a backing vocalist who also provided light rhythm with a cajon. "Celebrate every day like a birthday," Miguel sang. "Good things come to those that wait up."

Miguel's outfit was less cavalier: the singer performed in a shirt that read, "Keep the Kids Deport the Racist."

As a bonus performance for The Late Show crowd, Miguel also played "Come Through and Chill," which he released on SoundCloud last year. For this segment, he adopted a more traditional set-up of bass, guitar and drum kit.

Miguel wrote "Sky Walker" with longtime collaborator Happy Perez – responsible for classic early Miguel singles like "Sure Thing" – and Rogét Chahayed, the producer best known for helming D.R.A.M.'s "Broccoli."