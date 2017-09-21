See Miguel's Breezy 'Sky Walker' Performance on 'Colbert'

Miguel performed a lighthearted version of his new single "Sky Walker" on The Late Show on Monday. The song will appear on a forthcoming album titled War & Leisure.

"Sky Walker" is radio-ready with aggressive drum programming and a rap verse from Travis Scott. But on The Late Show, Miguel radically altered the song, transforming it into casual beachside fare. He sat on a stool and guided the track with gentle bass riffs, accompanied by two soft guitarists and a backing vocalist who also provided light rhythm with a cajon. "Celebrate every day like a birthday," Miguel sang. "Good things come to those that wait up."

Miguel's outfit was less cavalier: the singer performed in a shirt that read, "Keep the Kids Deport the Racist."

As a bonus performance for The Late Show crowd, Miguel also played "Come Through and Chill," which he released on SoundCloud last year. For this segment, he adopted a more traditional set-up of bass, guitar and drum kit.

Miguel wrote "Sky Walker" with longtime collaborator Happy Perez – responsible for classic early Miguel singles like "Sure Thing" – and Rogét Chahayed, the producer best known for helming D.R.A.M.'s "Broccoli."