See Metallica Lead 'Don't Look Back in Anger' Sing-Along in Manchester

Metallica led Manchester fans in a sing-along to Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger" during the band's Saturday night concert at the Manchester Arena, the same venue that hosted the Ariana Grande concert struck by a terror attack in May.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, the (What's the Story) Morning Glory? classic has become somewhat of an anthem for the people of Manchester, signaling their resilience and recovery from May 22nd bombing that killed 22 people. "Music is playing a part in the recovery story," Manchester mayor Andy Burnham told Rolling Stone of the song's impact.

Coldplay and Ariana Grande performed the Oasis song together during the One Love Manchester concert, while U2 teamed with Noel Gallagher to play the track when the Joshua Tree Tour rolled through London in July.



Saturday night at the recently reopened Manchester Arena, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett delivered an instrumental take on the Oasis song following the band's performance of "Halo on Fire"; the improvisational "doodle," as it's called on the Metallica setlist, also featured a snippet of "Love Will Tear Us Apart" by Manchester's Joy Division.

Following the concert, Lars Ulrich shared the "Don't Look Back in Anger" sing-along on social media. "What a moment!! Goosebumps," the drummer wrote.