See Maroon 5, SZA's Festive 'What Lovers Do' on 'Fallon'

Maroon 5 performed their latest hit, "What Lovers Do," with SZA on The Tonight Show on Wednesday. The recent single climbed to Number 12 on the Hot 100 in October.

"What Lovers Do" is breezy disco rock, buoyed by a cheery "ooh-ooh-oohs" from Levine. On The Tonight Show, Levine emphasized his falsetto as SZA danced freely and frequently echoed the endings of Levine's lines. "I can't wait forever baby," she sang. "Both of us should know better."

Maroon 5's latest single was written in part by Starrah, better known for her work with hip-hop artists like Travis Scott, Drake and Nicki Minaj. The single also features production from Ben Billions, who has helped craft multiple singles for the Weeknd.

"What Lovers Do" will appear on Red Pill Blues, Maroon 5's 6th studio album, out this Friday. Maroon 5 pivoted aggressively on their new record to acknowledge the chart dominance of hip-hop, collaborating with Kendrick Lamar and Future on promotional singles. The album includes guest appearances from SZA, A$AP Rocky, LunchMoney Lewis and Julia Michaels.