See Mariah Carey's Uplifting Video for 'The Star'

Mariah Carey makes a new bid for holiday season ubiquity with "The Star," a sentimental ballad she recorded for the animated Nativity film of the same name. The singer also appears in the track's video, which came out on Thursday and doubles as a teaser for the movie.

The clip alternates between shots of Carey crooning happily in front of animated backdrops – moonlit sky, sunny desert – and excerpts from the film: the three wise men bearing gifts, Mary and Joseph exchanging concerned-but-loving looks. Carey belts encouraging lines as the arrangement surges and swells in the background. The video ends with a shot of three beatific children singing, "follow your heart, it's Christmas."

Carey is one of many artists who contributed to The Star soundtrack. The album also includes holiday numbers from several country singers (Kelsea Ballerini, Jake Owens, Jessie James Decker) and young pop acts (Fifth Harmony, Zara Larsson). In addition, a number of musicians voice characters in the film itself: Kelly Clarkson, Kris Kristofferson and Carey.