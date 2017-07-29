See Mahershala Ali Spar in Jay-Z's 'Adnis' Video

After Jay-Z previewed his "Adnis" video in the lead-up to 4:44, the rapper dropped the full clip for the physical album bonus track Friday as a Tidal exclusive.

The Mark Romanek-directed video features Oscar-winning Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali as a boxer sparring against a punching bag and his own demons, with Danny Glover also appearing as the boxer's trainer.

Although Lupita Nyong'o featured in those early promos for "Adnis," the actress doesn't appear in the video itself, though it's likely she'll appear in an upcoming video for the 4:44 bonus track "MaNyfaCedGod."

"Adnis," named after Jay-Z's father Adnis Reeves, is the rapper's fourth collaboration with Romanek, following "99 Problems," "Picasso Baby" and 4:44's "The Story of O.J."

"Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on a paper that I never read / Proses never penned / They stayed in my head," Jay-Z says on the track.

4:44 has also yielded videos for "Kill Jay Z," "4:44" and "Bam."