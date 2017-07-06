See Macklemore Celebrate Grandma's Centennial With Strippers, Karaoke

Macklemore earns the award for grandson of the year in the new video for "Glorious," in which he helps his grandmother celebrate her 100th birthday. "Glorious" features vocals from Skylar Grey and will appear on Macklemore's upcoming solo album.

The "Glorious" clip opens with Macklemore surprising his grandmother, Helen, in California and ushering her around town in a Cadillac convertible. The pair partake in an array of activities perfect for any new centenarian such as egging a neighbors house, singing karaoke, playing arcade games and finding fresh outfits at — of course — the thrift shop.

Macklemore then takes Helen back home for a surprise party, complete with a huge cake and a stripper dressed as a firefighter. The overwhelmingly heartwarming clip ends with Macklemore and Helen driving out into the country to enjoy a lakeside sunset.

Macklemore released "Glorious" in June. The track features production from longtime collaborator Josh "Budo" Karp with help from Tyler Dopps. Macklemore has yet to announce a release date or title for his forthcoming record, which will be his first solo LP since 2005's The Language of My World. Outside a 2009 mixtape, The Unplanned Mixtape, the rapper's last two releases have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis, 2012's The Heist and 2016's This Unruly Mess I've Made.