See Logic's Moving '1-800-273-8255' Suicide Prevention Video

A gay teenager contemplates suicide in Logic's powerful new "1-800-273-8255" video. The song, which features Alessia Cara and Khalid, takes its name from the actual phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which provides free and confidential support to those in distress and their loved ones.

The clip tells the story of a gay teenage boy (played by Coy Stewart) who is developing a close relationship with another boy (played by Modern Family's Nolan Gould). But as he comes to terms with his sexuality, his father (played by Don Cheadle) and the other boy's dad (played by Matthew Modine) do not react supportively.

"I've been on the low/ I've been taking my time," Logic sings as the scenes play out. "I feel like I'm out of my mind/ I feel like my life ain't mine/ Who can relate?" The rapper, Cara and Khalid appear in the video via screens on computers and on a school wall, where they deliver their verses of encouragement and empathy.

The teenager is also bullied by his track teammates at school. His coach, played by Luis Guzman, consoles him. However, the teenager becomes so despondent that he's on the verge of suicide and wielding a gun, before deciding to call the suicide prevention hotline. Fortunately, mirroring the song's uplifting verses, the video ends on a hopeful, inspiring note.

"1-800-273-8255" appears on Logic's new LP, Everybody, which bowed at Number One on the Billboard 200 in May. It's Logic's first album to hit the top of that chart.

