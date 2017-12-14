Watch Linkin Park's Poignant 'Sharp Edges' Video From Live LP

Linkin Park's late singer Chester Bennington and guitarist Brad Delson deliver a powerful rendition of "Sharp Edges" in a new video tied to the band's upcoming live album, One More Light Live.



The stripped-down performance finds Bennington playing delicate electric guitar over Delson's acoustic picking and strumming. Bennington gives a stunning vocal performance that builds steadily towards the chorus where his voice crackles as he sings, "Sharp edges have consequences, now/ Every scar is a story I can tell."

One More Light Live will be released December 15th. The 16-track record collects performances from Linkin Park's summer 2017 shows in support of their most recent album, One More Light. The tour also marked the band's last with Bennington, who died July 20th.



"The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary," Linkin Park said in a statement "Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music."

The surviving members of Linkin Park recently reunited onstage for an all-star tribute to Bennington.