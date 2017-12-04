Linkin Park revealed the poignant video for the live album One More Light Live's rendition of "Crawling."



The black-and-white video features late singer Chester Bennington's vocal prowess on display as he intensely sings the track to an arena full of fans. For the piano-only rendition of the Hybrid Theory hit, Bennington is stationed in front of the pit to better connect with the audience, who reach out and take selfies with the singer.

One More Light Live, due out December 15th, documents Bennington's final concerts with Linkin Park, a summer 2017 European trek in support of the band's 2017 album One More Light.

"The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary," Linkin Park said of the live album. "Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music."