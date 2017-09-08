See Linkin Park's Montage of Chester Bennington Global Fan Memorials

Linkin Park fans around the globe gathered at makeshift memorials in Los Angeles and Shanghai to Moscow and Lima, Peru, paying tribute to singer Chester Bennington, who died on July 20th. On Friday, the band shared a video montage of the memorials.

The video also surveys the global appeal and resonation of Bennington and Linkin Park's music, with fans gathering to remember the singer in cities like Perm, Russia, Astana, Kazakhstan and Samaring, Indonesia.

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, fans gathered adjacent to the city's famed Monument to the Bandeiras statue and released white balloons with Bennington's name on them into the air. In Lima, fans held a candlelight vigil for the late singer.

Linkin Park also previously announced plans to host a public memorial for Bennington in Los Angeles.

The video arrives just a day after Bennington's wife Talinda shared one of the last photos Chester took with his family prior to his suicide on July 20th.

"This was days b4 my husband took his own life," she captioned on the image, which showed Chester smiling and looking out at the ocean next to four of his children. "Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know. #fuckdepression."