The episode of Carpool Karaoke that Linkin Park filmed with actor Ken Jeong a week before the death of the band's frontman, Chester Bennington, is now available to watch. The group published the 24-minute episode on its Facebook page saying it was doing so with the blessing of his family.

The episode opens with Jeong joking that he wanted to join the group, as Bennington sat next to him in the driver's seat and the band's Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn sat in the back. "We'll see [if you can join the band]," Bennington said. "It feels like a band already. We're already fighting," Jeong said.

Over the course of the episode, the car joyously sings Outkast's "Hey Ya," Linkin Park's "Numb," "In the End," "Talking to Myself" and Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Under the Bridge." Eventually, they decamp for a party bus for a more proper karaoke experience and sing Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" and Aerosmith's "I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing." The episode begins with an encore of "Numb."

In between, they goof off, with Bennington talking aobut his love of D&D, saying "I am a seventh-level mage," and Jeong breakdancing. At the end of "Numb," Bennington leaned over to Jeong and said, "Dude, you don't realize, I realize I was driving without my hands for like half that ride, because we were rocking."

The episode ends with a link to the One More Light Fund, which the band has established to honor Bennington. People interested in contributing can visit the group's Music for Relief fund.

After the taping, Linkin Park tweeted out a photo of them with Jeong and said they had a fun day, to which Jeong wrote, "Lin-Ken Park." After news of Bennington's death broke, Jeong tweeted, "I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time."

Bennington died of suicide by hanging on July 20th. The group will honor his memory later this month with a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl. At the event, the band members will perform alongside members of Korn, System of a Down, Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold and others.

