Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie performed their haunting new single "In My World" on Thursday's Tonight Show.

Over a minimalist, fingerpicked guitar, Buckingham creates a spooky angst with his lead vocal, evolving from a hushed croon to an untamed wail. McVie sang in harmony throughout, and their four-piece backing band added to the choral-like swell of harmonies on the choruses.

The track concluded with an adorable display of camaraderie, as McVie offered Buckingham an encouraging hand on the shoulder during his visceral guitar solo.

"In My World" appears on the duo's newly issued duets album, which also includes contributions from Fleetwood Mac members Mick Fleetwood and John McVie (but, notably, not Stevie Nicks).

Buckingham and Christine McVie will kick off a summer tour behind the LP June 21st in Atlanta. After their trek concludes in July, the duo will reconvene with Fleetwood Mac that month to co-headline the bi-coastal Classic East and Classic West festival.