Watch Liam Payne, Quavo Dance Alone in Sleek 'Strip That Down' Video

Liam Payne rocks gently in what appears to be the inside of tanning bed in the video for "Strip That Down." Migos' Quavo and a visor-clad dancer join the former One Direction singer in the sleek, colorful clip from his forthcoming solo album.

Fellow British pop star Ed Sheeran co-wrote the summer club banger. The "Shape of You" singer isn't shy about his penchant for hard liquor, which would explain all the "coke and Bacardis" mentioned in "Strip That Down."

Payne has yet to announce a title or release date for his upcoming debut solo LP. In a statement about "Strip That Down," the singer said he's been "working hard in the studio for over a year" on new material. "I've come a long way since our One Direction debut, and I hope everyone likes my new sound as much as I do," he said. "2017 has been a big year for me already, and I'm looking forward to what the rest of it will bring."

Since One Direction announced their hiatus in August 2015, each member has pursued a solo career. In 2016, Louis Tomlinson teamed with DJ Steve Aoki for debut single "Just Hold On," (which he followed this month with "Slow Hands") and Niall Horan issued his first standalone cut, "This Town." Harry Styles released his debut solo LP in May.