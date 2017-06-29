See Lady Gaga Surprise Students as Substitute Teacher in PSA

Lady Gaga surprised students at Walter Reed Middle School in Hollywood when she was recently introduced as their substitute teacher. As AdWeek reports, her guest teaching appearance was filmed for a new PSA to launch a fundraising campaign in partnership with Staples for Born this Way Foundation and DonorsChoose.org, which helps teachers fund class projects and supplies.

In the clip, one stunned student asks, "Wait, are you the real Lady Gaga?" The singer takes off her glasses to emphasize she is indeed the real deal. The students share their goals and dreams while hanging out with the pop star.

She says she visited the classroom to "promote a positive learning environment" and adds, "I want kids to love themselves fearlessly." As AdWeek notes, Lady Gaga's school appearance was unscripted.

Lady Gaga teamed with Staples, who donated $2 million to the organizations. Through its Staples for Students program, the office supply company has launched a contest that will award a $50,000 scholarship and trips to see Lady Gaga in concert in Las Vegas. Staples is also a sponsor for her Joanne tour.

Last month, Lady Gaga released a lyric video for her surprise single, "The Cure." This summer, she will embark on her Joanne World Tour, which launches on August 1st in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena.