See Lady Gaga Fight Chronic Pain in New Documentary Trailer

Lady Gaga reckons with the grueling demands of pop stardom in the new trailer for Gaga: Five Foot Two. The documentary debuted earlier this year at the Toronto Film Festival and comes to Netflix this Friday.

In the latest teaser for the film, Lady Gaga offers a brief summary of the struggles that preceded her 2016 LP Joanne while speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe: "Paranoia, fear, body pain, anxiety." "I go from everyone touching me all day, talking at me all day to total silence," she adds in the somber trailer. "And all these people will leave, and then I'll be alone."

Gaga: Five Foot Two mixes interviews and shots from performances with fly-on-the-wall camera work: the singer in the studio with Mark Ronson, visiting her grandmother and visiting the doctor. It's in-part a comeback story, as Lady Gaga returns to a pop career after a multi-year hiatus. "I didn't feel good enough," the singer says in a voiceover. "And I do now. That's the good part."

Filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York) directed the documentary. "I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind," he said in a statement. "I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision."

Unfortunately Lady Gaga is still suffering from "severe physical pain:" This week, she was forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour to focus on recovery. ""I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more," she said.