See Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett's Deadpan 'Over Everything' Video

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett released "Over Everything," the steady new single from their collaborative LP, Lotta Sea Lice, out October 13th via Matador. In the black-and-white clip, the indie rockers sing straight into the camera while strumming their Fender electric guitars in a series of locales – a beach, city bridge and country field.

With its ragged wall of guitars, deadpan vocal delivery and stream-of-conscious lyrics, "Over Everything" sounds like a natural meeting point between the singer-songwriters' respective styles.

The duo will promote the LP with a tour launching October 11th in San Diego, California and concluding November 11th in Austin, Texas. The jaunt will feature a backing band of revolving members, the Sea Lice, including Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Rob Laakso (the Violators, Mice Parade) and Katie Harkin (touring member of Sleater-Kinney and Wild Beasts).

Vile and Barnett also detailed the album's track list and revealed its collaborators, including Mozgawa, Australian music icon Mick Harvey (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the Birthday Party) and the Dirty Three's Mick Tuner and Jim White.

The nine-track Lotta Sea Lice includes Vile's cover of Barnett's 2013 track "Outta the Woodwork" and Barnett's take on Vile's 2011 tune "Peeping Tomboy." The album follows Vile's 2015 solo LP, believe i'm goin down and Barnett's debut from the same year, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.

"Over Everything" initially sparked the pair's collaboration, after Philadelphia-based Vile wrote the song with the Melbourne-based Barnett's voice in mind. They soon began swapping material and realized their intended low-key "side-project" had blossomed into something more substantial.

"The vibes were strong," Vile told Rolling Stone of their creative process. "We discovered we could finish things on the quick, like an outlaw country singer, or Neil Young." Barnett added, "We were mucking around, eating pizza, and we had all these songs all of a sudden."



Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett Tour Dates

October 11 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church (SOLD OUT)

October 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 18 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

October 20 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

October 21 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

October 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

October 25 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

October 26 - Chicago, IL @ Rockefeller Chapel (SOLD OUT)

October 27 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 28 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle (SOLD OUT)

October 30 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

October 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ Massey Hall

November 1 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre (SOLD OUT)

November 3 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre

November 4 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 6 - Loew's Jersey Theatre @ Jersey City, NJ

November 7 - The Anthem @ Washington, DC

November 9 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 10 - Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

November 11 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater (SOLD OUT)

Lotta Sea Lice Track List

1. "Over Everything"

2. "Let It Go"

3. "Fear Is Like A Forest'

4. "Outta The Woodwork"

5. "Continental Breakfast"

6. "On Script"

7. "Blue Cheese"

8. "Peepin' Tom"

9. "Untogether"