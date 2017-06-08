See Kings of Leon Perform Roaring 'Reverend' on 'Corden'

Kings of Leon brought their pounding new single "Reverend" to The Late Late Show on Wednesday.

Since Corden's program is airing from London's Central Hall Westminster this week, Kings of Leon's performance had the quality of a mid-sized concert-hall gig. Singer Caleb Followill filled the space with his signature rugged, resonant cry about seductive power of radio reverends. Matthew Followill played propulsive, spindly lines and drummer Nathan Followill punctuated the choruses with sharp cymbal-crashes.

"Reverend" is the second single from Kings of Leon's Walls album. The band has been promoting it heavily – the group performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November and then again on The Tonight Show in January. "Reverend" is currently sitting at Number 11 on Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The final London episode of The Late Late Show will be broadcast tonight.