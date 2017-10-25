Watch Khalid's Jubilant 'Young, Dumb & Broke' Performance on 'Colbert'

On the day his debut record became certified platinum, Khalid brought his joyous youth anthem, "Young, Dumb & Broke" to The Late Show's stage.

Related Watch Marshmello, Khalid Ride Glowing Bicycles in 'Silence' Video EDM producer, alt-soul singer light up turbulent city in neon-lit clip for collaborative single

The 19-year-old singer from El Paso, Texas bounced on his heels as he sang the refrains, like surfing on a very slow wave in an unadorned olive outfit. Khalid is currently on tour promoting American Teen, which came out last March. The album's lead single, "Young, Dumb & Broke," has spent 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. In mid-October, the song hit its peak position at Number Nine.

"Earlier this year, I told myself that March 3rd was going to be the day that changed my life forever," Khalid wrote on his Instagram. "7 months later, American Teen is Platinum. Thank you guys so much for EVERYTHING! I love you guys! A debut album with NO features."

"In a span of a couple of months I feel like I've found my voice," Khalid told Rolling Stone just ahead of his debut release. "But who knows? The next album might be a different type of voice. Art is fluid, and it travels. You have to let music take you where it wants to take you. You can't necessarily be the controller."

