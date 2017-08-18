Watch Kesha, Roots' Bluesy Acoustic Take on 'House of the Rising Sun'

Kesha teamed with the Roots for an acoustic spin on the rock standard "House of the Rising Sun," which the tandem recorded backstage when the Rainbow singer visited The Tonight Show the previous week.

Kesha's bluesy take on the Animals' classic is further proof of the singer's revived confidence in her own voice, which Kesha talked about when discussing her new album.

While recording "Rainbow" at Los Angeles' famed Capitol Studios, "Ben [Folds] wanted me to feel that I was worthy of commanding such a room with my voice," Kesha said. "His belief in me and encouragement over the past few years has really helped me so much in becoming confident in myself and my voice."

On the Tonight Show itself, Kesha delivered "Praying," a cut off her recently released Rainbow. The album is expected to top the Billboard 200 when the charts are revealed Sunday.