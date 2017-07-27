See Kesha Exorcise Her Demons in 'Learn to Let Go' Video

Kesha released a video for the upbeat new track "Learn to Let Go" on Thursday along with a letter about the importance of moving on after traumatic life experiences. The song will appear next month on the singer's Rainbow album.

"Learn to Let Go" charts a course from ruin to redemption. "Had a boogieman under my bed/ Putting crazy thoughts inside my head," Kesha sings, as ominous drums pound behind her. The chorus brings joy and catharsis in the form of bright guitars, cheerful chants ("hey!") and self-affirmation: "The past can't haunt me if I don't let it."

The clip for the track blends home video footage with scenes of modern Kesha frolicking in a forest. Signaling her hard-won freedom, she jumps on a bed and hugs a massive teddy bear.

Kesha described her new song's title as "one of my mantras over the last few years," on Huffington Post. "The only way to truly evolve is to let the past be the past and move forward with an open heart," she added. "If you let your demons haunt you, they will haunt you forever. Learn from your mistakes but don’t dwell on them, and if you feel like someone has wronged you, let that be their problem – not yours."

Kesha wrote "Learn to Let Go" with her mother, Pebe Seibert, and Stuart Crichton, who has credits on recordings by the Pet Shop Boys and Kylie Minogue. Crichton co-produced the track with Ricky Reed, who has helped with major hits for 21 Pilots and Jason Derulo.

"Learn to Let Go" is one of several songs Kesha has shared in advance of Rainbow, including "Woman" and "Praying." Her new LP is due out August 11th.