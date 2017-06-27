Watch Kendrick Lamar Weigh Peace, Violence in Striking 'Element' Video

Kendrick Lamar doles out punches and salvation in the new video for "Element," off his latest album, Damn. Jonas Lindstroem co-directed the clip with the Little Homies, the duo of Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment President Dave Free.

The new video mimics the richly symbolic visual collage style of "Humble," though the "Element" video is less frenetic and relies more on striking slow-motion shots. The clip grapples with violence and comprises sequences in which a building burns, a father teaches his son to fight, a group of men shadowbox, police chase a suspect and even Lamar brawls with a pool cue and his fists. These harrowing shots, however, are countered with serene and religiously-themed images of nuns in habits, a couple alone in a bedroom and a young boy standing quietly in the pouring rain.

Lamar released Damn in April. The record follows his 2016 compilation, Untitled Unmastered, and his 2015 album, To Pimp a Butterfly. Lamar will embark on a North American tour in support of the record July 12th in Phoenix, Arizona.