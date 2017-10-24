See Kehlani, Lil Yachty in Calvin Harris' Moody 'Faking It' Video

Kehlani and Lil Yachty cavort in a frosty, half-constructed ice palace in the new video for Calvin Harris' "Faking It." The track serves as the latest single from Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard Albums chart this summer.

"Faking It" finds a middle ground between gleaming 1980s pop and speedy Miami bass. Kehlani and Lil Yachty use this backdrop to discuss their on-again, off-again relationship. "I've been wanting to call you, tell you that I'm sorry," Kehlani sings, before stopping herself: "Same old fucking story." Yachty devotes his verse to lighthearted reminiscing. "I think 'bout you every single time I eat pizza," he raps.

Harris is a discrete presence in his own video, sitting behind dark sunglasses at a grand piano at the back of the clip's set. He cedes the floor to Kehlani and Lil Yachty, who directly address the camera as snowflakes fall and clouds of steam swirl around them. At the end of his verse, Lil Yachty hits an ice sculpture with a sledgehammer.

Kehlani and Lil Yachty were two of the 22 featured guests on Harris' new album. Famous friends helped boost previous singles "Feels" and "Slide," which already cracked the Top 40 on the Hot 100.