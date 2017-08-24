Katy Perry leads a misfit band of uncoordinated, out-of-shape basketball players to a come-from-behind victory in the cameo-loaded new video for "Swish Swish."

Perry's team, the Tigers, is unable to dribble, pass or shoot, and the game's announcers (real-life commentators Rich Eisen and Bill Walton) predict that their showdown with the Sheep will be "the most unwatchable, eye-gouging blowout of the season." After a lackluster first half, Nicki Minaj appears as the game's halftime performer, rapping her tightly wound, dismissive verse from "Swish Swish." Importantly, she also gives Perry a quick pep talk: "Get it together, Katy." Minutes later, Perry dunks so hard she breaks the backboard, and the Tigers run away with the game.

The clip, which comes full of famous faces, is a testament to Perry's reach: Game of Thrones' Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski and several actresses from the Netflix series GLOW all appear in the video. The Tigers are coached by former Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Shannon, while their opponents are overseen by the versatile actor Terry Crews.

"Swish Swish" is the third single from Perry's Witness album. It was co-produced by the English house music producer Duke Dumont, and it reached Number One on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.