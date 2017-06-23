Katy Perry has unveiled a behind-the-scenes video from her appearance during the One Love Manchester benefit concert led by Ariana Grande on June 4th.

In the four-minute clip, Perry rehearses "Part of Me" and she's also seen warming up by singing some of "Roar" while strolling down the hall into her dressing room. It culminates with her acoustic performance of "Part of Me," which is shot from a backstage vantage.

In between show preparations, being interviewed and taking the stage, the singer and her fellow performers share hugs and words of encouragement. Coldplay's Chris Martin, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus (who sang with Pharrell Williams on his hit "Happy" during the show), Niall Horan, host Ariana Grande and other performers make appearances in the clip.

"It's not easy to always choose love, is it? Especially in moments like these, right? It can be the most difficult thing to do," Perry said during her set. "But love conquers fear, and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose will give you strength. It's our greatest power."

The concert also included Coldplay performing Oasis' "Don't Look Back in Anger" with Grande. The Oasis classic has resonated following the May 22nd terror attack, with Manchester residence singing their hometown band's tune during a public memorial. Oasis' Liam Gallagher also made a surprise appearance during the concert.