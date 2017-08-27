Two months after Calvin Harris unveiled his "Feels" video with Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, the producer has unleashed a second video for the all-star collaboration.

While the first video featured the three guests in individually filmed tropical locales, the second video finds Perry, Williams, Big Sean and Harris in the same retro-looking studio as they perform the Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 single as a glammed-out Seventies band.

The new "Feels" video arrives just hours before Perry takes the stage as both host and performer at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. It's unclear whether the timing of the video's release has anything to do with Perry's VMA plans.

The video also comes three days after the singer finally dropped her similarly guest-filled "Swish Swish" video with Nicki Minaj.