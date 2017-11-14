Marilyn Manson's Church-murder-sex nightmare of a music video for "KILL4ME" shows that even at 50, the God of Fuck's values are still in tact. Looking up at the camera in Guy Fawkes drag, Manson implores in his requisite hiss: "Would you kill for me? I love you enough to ask you again."

The video, directed by Bill Yukich, follows an unnerved man (Johnny Depp), looking over his shoulder as he wanders through a building that's portrayed as both a church and hotel room. The quick shots and backwards chronology mirror the song's maze of industrial guitars. Depp hovers over a naked woman's body before the clip flips to a lascivious threesome with tight reaction shots of Depp and the identical women (played by models Jocelyn Binder and Bailee Cowperthwaite).

"KILL4ME" appears on Manson's 10th album, Heaven Upside Down. Last month, Manson released the "Say10" video, also directed by Yukich and starring Depp, which had similar themes of mental oppression and sexual depravity.

Manson is currently on tour in North America, which he resumed after suffering a stage injury in September. Last month, Manson fired the band's longtime bassist Jeordie White (a.k.a. Twiggy Ramirez) after he was accused of rape, assault and abuse by Jack Off Jill Singer Jessicka Addams. The Mars Volta's Juan Alderete is filling in on the tour.