The Trump administration's senior policy advisor Stephen Miller is being considered to replace former White House communications director Anthony "Mooch" Scaramucci. So on Sunday, John Oliver devoted an entire segment to the controversial figure, whom he blasted as a "Vitamin D-deficient Minion."

Last week, Miller spoke at a White House press briefing in which he emphasized President Trump's support for legislation that would decrease immigration by half over the next decade, making citizenship contingent on factors like English-speaking ability, education level and job skills. CNN reporter Jim Acosta clashed with Miller over the bill, referencing the words on the Statue of Liberty requesting the world's "tired," "poor" and "huddled masses." The policy advisor responded, "The poem that you're referring to was added later. It's not actually part of the original Statue of Liberty."

An irritated Oliver criticized Miller's simplification of the argument, using action films as an example. "Just because it wasn't part of the original does not mean it was worthless," he said. "Some of the best things ever made were changed partway through. Did you know, for instance, there was a time when the Fast and the Furious movies didn't have the Rock in them? It's true. And they sucked. That's why they added the fucking Rock."

Miller is also only 31-years-old – a fact that visibly shocked Oliver – and footage exists of the future White House official campaigning for student government. One clip shows him angrily insisting that students shouldn't have to pick up their trash "when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us."

"He is truly one of the most revolting humans (Minions) I have ever seen," Oliver said in summary. "In a way, there is no more fitting spokesperson for the Trump administration than an elitist asshole who refuses to make responsibility for the messes he makes and who can somehow manage to pick a fight with a fucking statue."