See Jesus and Mary Chain, Sky Ferreira Play 'The Two of Us' on 'Colbert'

The Jesus and Mary Chain recruited indie-rock singer Sky Ferreira to perform "The Two of Us," a joyous duet from the Scottish alt-rock band's recently issued LP, Damage and Joy, on Tuesday's Late Show.

Singer Jim Reid tackled the wide-eyed love lyrics with Ferreira, alternating verses and crooning in unison on the chorus, over waves of the band's signature distortion. "The two of us are getting high," they belted over the din. "We don't need drugs 'cause we know how to fly."

Despite her natural charm on the track, Ferreira actually appears on a different song from Damage and Joy, the penultimate "Black and Blues." Singer-songwriter (and former Belle & Sebastian member) Isobel Campbell appears on the studio version of "The Two of Us."

Damage and Joy is the Jesus and Mary Chain's seventh album and first in 19 years, following 1998's Munki. The LP also includes previously issued singles "Always Sad" and "Amputated." Ferreira, meanwhile, is set to appear in the upcoming Twin Peaks revival, which premieres Sunday, May 21st on Showtime.

