See Jeremy Corbyn Introduce Run the Jewels at Glastonbury

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn delivered a speech prior to Run the Jewels' Pyramid Stage set Saturday at the Glastonbury Festival.

"And if you see that far look at the wall that surrounds this wonderful festival. There’s a message on that wall for President Donald Trump," Corbyn said (via The Guardian). "You know what it says? Build bridges, not walls."

Even before Corbyn's speech Saturday, the Labour leader has had a presence at Glastonbury: During Radiohead's headlining set Friday, the crowd chanted "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn. Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army."

"I think we should adopt a maxim in life that everyone we meet is unique. Everyone we meet knows something that we don't know, is slightly different to us in some ways," Corbyn continued. "Don't see them as a threat, don't see them as an enemy. See them as a source of knowledge, a source of friendship and a source of inspiration."

Corbyn isn't the first politician to introduce the politically active Run the Jewels at a major music festival: In April 2016, Bernie Sanders taped a video intro for the duo's Coachella set.

Run the Jewels performed their scheduled set at Glastonbury Saturday despite the death of Killer Mike's mother, who died earlier this week. "I'm doing this show today for U girl," the rapper wrote on Instagram.