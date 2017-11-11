See Jennifer Lopez Throw Subway Dance Party in 'Amor, Amor, Amor' Video

Jennifer Lopez turns a grimy subway platform into a steamy dance club in the new video for "Amor, Amor, Amor," the singer's latest Spanish language single.

In the video, Lopez and featured guest Wisin have their respective troupes showdown in a dance-off at the vacant subway station before the train arrives, at which point the party goes mobile underground. The video ends with both singers' exiting the subway and hopping in Wisin's sleek Abarth.

The latest single follows Lopez's steamy video for "Ni Tu Ni Yo." Both "Ni Tu Ni Yo" and "Amor, Amor, Amor" will reportedly feature on Lopez's upcoming Spanish album Por Primera Vez, which translates to For the First Time.

"It's about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time, no matter how old you are. There's always a new beginning," Lopez told E! of the new album, her first Spanish language LP since 2007's Como Ama Una Mujer.