See Jeff Tweedy's Stirring Solo Acoustic Performance on 'Seth Meyers'

Jeff Tweedy played a compact, tranquil rendition of Wilco's "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday. The singer-songwriter performed alone with his guitar, honoring the concept of his upcoming solo acoustic album Together at Last.

When "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" appeared as the first song on Wilco's 2001 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, it came filled with odd, plinking percussion sounds, sharp hits from a traditional drum set, slightly dissonant piano and eventually, heaps of distortion. On Late Night, Tweedy dispensed with that sonic filler, alternating between loud strums on his guitar and soft, detail-focused picking; he sang his disconsolate tale as if he was lulling a baby to sleep.

"I Am Trying to Break Your Heart" is one of 11 songs that will become lonesome ballads on Together at Last, which is out this Friday. Tweedy also revisited songs from his various other projects on the album, including the bands Loose Fur and Golden Smog.

Tweedy has been active this month on tour with Wilco: the group has been playing around the U.S. in support of Schmilco. Their tour continues through August.