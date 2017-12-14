See Jeezy, Tory Lanez Debut Breezy New Song 'Like Them' on 'Colbert'

Jeezy and Tory Lanez debuted a slick new love song titled "Like Them" on Wednesday. The track will appear on Jeezy's Pressure album, out December 15th.
On The Late Show, Jeezy rapped over melancholy synthesizers and a snappy breakbeat played by a live drummer. He delivered lines in his usual gruff, commanding tone, landing with force at the end of each couplet: "She's loyal, she's all about loyalty/ Rollie on that wrist, now she lookin' like royalty." Lanez served as the rapper's slippery melodic foil, arranging his come-ons into graceful falsetto arcs.
"Like Them" will appear near the end of Pressure; the recorded version also features rapping from Rick Ross. Lanez and Ross are joined on the album by 2017 breakout rapper Tee Grizzley, the Atlanta stalwart 2 Chainz and Compton stars Kendrick Lamar and YG, among others.
The Pressure is Jeezy's eighth LP and his fourth in as many years. Over the course of a 16-year career, he's showed impressive staying power: Last year's Trap or Die 3 reached Number One on the Billboard albums chart. This is all the more impressive considering that Jeezy hasn't had much help from radio – his last Top Ten radio hits as a solo act came in 2012.