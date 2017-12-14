See Jeezy, Tory Lanez Debut Breezy New Song 'Like Them' on 'Colbert'

Jeezy and Tory Lanez debuted a slick new love song titled "Like Them" on Wednesday. The track will appear on Jeezy's Pressure album, out December 15th.

Related Jeezy Preps Triumphant New Album, 'Pressure' Rapper teases eighth LP with short trailer featuring unreleased music

On The Late Show, Jeezy rapped over melancholy synthesizers and a snappy breakbeat played by a live drummer. He delivered lines in his usual gruff, commanding tone, landing with force at the end of each couplet: "She's loyal, she's all about loyalty/ Rollie on that wrist, now she lookin' like royalty." Lanez served as the rapper's slippery melodic foil, arranging his come-ons into graceful falsetto arcs.

"Like Them" will appear near the end of Pressure; the recorded version also features rapping from Rick Ross. Lanez and Ross are joined on the album by 2017 breakout rapper Tee Grizzley, the Atlanta stalwart 2 Chainz and Compton stars Kendrick Lamar and YG, among others.

The Pressure is Jeezy's eighth LP and his fourth in as many years. Over the course of a 16-year career, he's showed impressive staying power: Last year's Trap or Die 3 reached Number One on the Billboard albums chart. This is all the more impressive considering that Jeezy hasn't had much help from radio – his last Top Ten radio hits as a solo act came in 2012.