See Jay-Z Explore Kingston With Damian Marley in 'Bam' Video

Jay-Z walks the streets of Kingston, Jamaica and records "Bam" with Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley in the latest video off the rapper's 4:44.

"The prophets in the beginning were musicians. They were poets, writers. That's what we've been tasked with in this life," Jay-Z says toward the beginning of the video. "We're whistles. The wind goes through us, we make noise."

The video – which, like the previous freewheeling 4:44 visuals, isn't contained by a traditional structure – alternates between Jay-Z and Marley exploring Kingston and footage of the duo laying down "Bam" at the famed Tuff Gong Studios, where the duo worked alongside Sister Nancy, who recorded "Bam Bam" that is sampled on the track.

"That's freestyle, 'Bam Bam.' I didn't write it," Sister Nancy tells Jay-Z of the reggae classic.

"Bam," which premiered on Tidal, follows 4:44 videos for "The Story of O.J." and the title track.