See Jason Derulo's Jungle-Themed 'Tip Toe' Video

Jason Derulo and a troupe of dancers prance through the jungle in the new clip for "Tip Toe." The single is set to appear on the Derulo's next album, 777.

Related Jason Derulo on Haitian-Influenced 'Swalla,' His Country-Music Obsession Singer also talks working with Nicki Minaj and why "the audience has all the controls" in the streaming era

"Tip Toe" operates in the same musical mode as Derulo's "Swalla" single, mixing peppy synthesizers with the propulsion of dancehall. The video takes place primarily in a tropical climate where women crawl through the forest in tiger suits or wear peacock feathers. Derulo executes a series of sharp lateral movements accompanied by three male dancers in hoodies. Guest rapper French Montana also shows up decked out in gold to deliver a quick verse.

Derulo released "Tip Toe" last month; it sits at Number 31 on the U.K. singles chart this week. The singer is set to start his 777 World Tour in February. He has not yet announced a release date for 777, but this summer Derulo called the record "his greatest work thus far." "It shows a totally different side people don't know yet – a very vulnerable side," he added. "Very vulnerable but also very vocal-centric music as well, which people haven't gotten a huge taste of yet."