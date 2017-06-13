See Jack White Cameo in Trailer for Netflix Stand-Up Special

Jack White cameos in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix stand-up special Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time, with the rocker and the comedian offering a faux-pitch for the special.

"What about a guy who doesn't know what he's doing, is completely out of his element, unattractive, probably not that funny… what would that be like?" White asks in the trailer.

After Scovel showcases his talents in a few clips, White reappears in the trailer to ask producers to place the comedian on a separate couch.

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time, which comes to Netflix on June 20th, was recorded at White's Third Man Records, Laugh Button reports.

As Stereogum notes, White and Scovel have some history: In 2013, the comedian first recorded a stand-up set at Third Man Records, which later released that performance through White's label.

At the time, Scovel explained in an interview that he saw White at a "random burger place in Tennessee" and handed the rocker one of his comedy CDs. A year later, White recruited Scovel to lay down what became Rory Scovel Live at Third Man.