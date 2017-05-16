Watch Harry Styles' Staggering 'Sign Of the Times' on 'Corden'

Harry Styles kicked off his week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday with a devastating performance of "Sign Of the Times." The track appears on the former One Directioner's self-titled debut album.

Related Harry Styles: Singer Opens Up About Famous Flings, Honest New LP Cameron Crowe details a year in the life of the One Direction star as he leaves behind his boy-band past, heads to Jamaica and comes of age

Styles struck a steady pose at the microphone to start "Sign of the Times," leading his backing band with a smoldering mix of his rock croon and falsetto trill. As the band kicked out the song's final, piano-heavy instrumental burst, Styles flung his head back and unleashed several mighty, pitch-perfect refrains, "We got to get away/ We got to get away!"

Styles also spoke with Corden about a recent surprise gig in London and a smaller solo show in New York City, where he attempted his first stage dive – with mixed results. "It doesn't feel as cool as you think it's going to feel," Styles admitted. "I thought it'd feel like flying. I thought it was gonna feel like, 'This is the most amazing feeling ever!' And instead it was like, 'I should get up now.' It was like a float – and then a sinkhole."



Styles will embark on a North American tour in support of his new album, Harry Styles, September 19th in San Francisco.



