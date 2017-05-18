See Harry Styles Perform Aching New Song 'Two Ghosts' on 'Corden'

Harry Styles performed an aching version of "Two Ghosts" on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night. The track appeared earlier this month on Styles' self-titled solo debut album, and the singer is promoting the new LP with a week-long residency on James Corden's show.

Styles played without a band, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar. He demonstrated impressive vocal range, contorting his voice into a bruising rasp and a light, angsty falsetto moments later. The stark set-up worked well with the lonely theme of "Two Ghosts," a mournful ballad about the death of a relationship. "We're not who we used to be," Styles sang. "We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty/ Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat."

Styles showed his comedic flair when he reappeared in a skit with Corden later on the show. The pair played two surgeons with a problematic singing addiction. In the middle of an operation, they abandon their patient to duet on Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual." Later, as bomb defusers, the pair handle dangerous explosives and break into Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go."







Styles released his first solo album last Friday, produced by the pop savant Jeff Bhasker. "I don't think people know a lot of the sides of [Styles] that are on this album," Bhasker told Rolling Stone. "You put it on and people are like, 'This is Harry Styles?'"