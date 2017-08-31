See Harry Styles' Intimate Live Performance Video for 'Two Ghosts'

Harry Styles delivers a tender version of "Two Ghosts" in a new live performance video. The clip is a part of Harry Styles: Behind the Album, an upcoming documentary that will be released through Apple Music.

In the studio, "Two Ghosts" is boosted by intricately arranged background harmonies: the rhythm guitarist, drummer and keyboard player all contribute pretty, sighing lines behind the main vocal. Occasionally the lead guitarist punctures the track's smooth, melancholy surface with keening solos. Styles' delivery is conversational and even-keeled, but occasionally he pushes into a thick, forceful register, adding an extra jolt of angst to the line, "we don't say what we really mean."

Harry Styles: Behind the Album will include ten similar performances. In addition to the live footage, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes as the former One Direction-member worked on his record and shows interviews with the singer and his collaborators.

Harry Styles came out in May and debuted at Number One on the Billboard albums chart. The lead single "Sign of the Times" subsequently earned a gold certification from the RIAA. "I wanted to write my stories, things that happened to me," Styles told Rolling Stone. "The number-one thing was I wanted to be honest. I hadn't done that before."