See Guns N' Roses Duet With Pink on 'Patience'

Toward the end of Guns N' Roses' performance of "Patience" last night at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Axl Rose made an announcement. "We're gonna try something," he told the crowd. "We're gonna bring a friend of ours out here – we didn't even try this, we're just gonna do this off the cuff." As he sang "Just a little patience," Pink walked out onstage looking surprised to be called out.

Related See Guns N' Roses' Surprise Cover of Glen Campbell's 'Wichita Lineman' Axl Rose and company also tackle James Brown's "I Feel Good" during a Not in This Lifetime Tour stop in Canada

She hugged Rose, got into the groove and she sang the faster part at the end, "I've been walking the streets at night/ Just trying to get it right." She laughed with joy as Rose held the final note of the tune and they hugged. "Right off the cuff," Rose said with a big smile.

Later in the night, the band tweeted out their appreciation of Pink joining them, to which she wrote back, "Oh. Yeah. Whatever. No problem," followed by a string of worried-looking emojis.

Guns N' Roses recently kicked off a new North American leg of their Not in This Lifetime tour, which includes two more nights at Madison Square Garden. The band's New York concert lasted a little over three hours and, in addition to songs on the band's discography, included covers of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and their its recently added take on Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman." The band will be on the road around the U.S. through late November.

Pink is releasing her seventh full-length, Beautiful Trauma, tomorrow.