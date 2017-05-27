See Guns N' Roses Cover 'Black Hole Sun' for Chris Cornell in Ireland

Guns N' Roses kicked off the latest leg of their Not in This Lifetime Tour Saturday night in Slane, Ireland, where the band performed Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" as a tribute to Chris Cornell.

"This one's to you Chris, Black Hole Sun live from Slane Castle," the band's Twitter wrote moments after the performance of the Superunknown classic.

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, a fellow Seattle native who performed alongside Cornell in the reunited Mad Season, tweeted following Cornell's death, "RIP Chris Cornell. Truly sad for his children and family....and the rest of us. A good man."

Guns N' Roses are the latest artist to tackle "Black Hole Sun" following Cornell's unexpected death on May 18th, with Norah Jones, Heart's Ann Wilson, Ryan Adams, Cody Jinks & Paul Cauthen and more among the artists to perform the Soundgarden single.

Cornell was laid to rest Friday at a private ceremony in Los Angeles that was attended by his band mates and grunge peers, including members of Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, Audioslave, Pharrell Williams, Courtney Love, Nile Rodgers, Billy Idol and more.