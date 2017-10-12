See Gucci Mane Enjoy Good Life in New 'Members Only' Video

Gucci Mane has unveiled his new "Members Only" video, which appears on and precedes the release of his upcoming album, Mr. Davis.

Directed by Be El Be, the visuals are filmed "somewhere in Ireland," as stated at the beginning of the clip. As with the laid-back beats and vibe of the song, the video finds the rapper chilling out and enjoying the spoils of the good life in a scenic setting. He's seen driving around in a golf cart, teeing off on the green, being chauffeured in a vintage car, enjoying a jog in front of a stately mansion and hitting the members only club.

"This for killers only," he raps on the hook. "Yeah, this for the homies/ Drug dealers only/ Yeah, this members only."

The 17-song Mr. Davis will be released on Friday via GUWOP Enterprises/Atlantic. It includes collaborations with Nicki Minaj ("Make Love"), The Weeknd, Big Sean, Schoolboy Q, A$AP Rocky, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, Monica, Chris Brown, Young Dolph and Rico Love. Last month, Gucci Mane released a new memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which was partially penned during his two-year stint prison stint.