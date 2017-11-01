Watch Gorillaz, Little Simz Slay Foes in 'Garage Palace' Video

Gorillaz and British rapper Little Simz team up to take on an army of menacing monsters in the new video for "Garage Palace." The track is one of 14 bonus cuts included on the deluxe edition of Humanz, which Gorillaz released in August.

The "Garage Palace" video was a collaboration between Gorillaz, director Noah Harris, Little Simz and her frequent design collaborator McKay Felt. Stylized like a classic eight-bit video game, the clip follows Simz and Gorillaz as they complete missions, reach checkpoints and lay waste to countless enemies. Little Simz spits several breathless verses over the jagged dance cut, and as the song pulses toward its end, the MC takes to the sky where she encounters the final boss.

Gorillaz's Damon Albarn premiered "Garage Palace" on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show Tuesday, during which he also spoke about collaborating with Little Simz. "I just was really struck by her kind of individualism," Albarn said. “She's just not part of a scene, and I think that's great for her."

Gorillaz released Humanz in April. The LP marked the animated outfit's fifth record and first since 2011's The Fall. Gorillaz will embark on a European and U.K. tour November 1st with Little Simz serving as opener.