Watch Foo Fighters Rage With Retirees in Surprise 'Run' Video

The Foo Fighters rock a retirement home in the wild new video for "Run," the band's surprise new song. The track marks the group's first since they went on hiatus after touring in support of their 2014 album, Sonic Highways.

The new clip opens with a gloomy old man receiving his nightly meal and meds from a menacing nurse before joining the rest of the downtrodden retirees in the common room for a bit of entertainment. There, the Foo Fighters – made up to look like geriatrics themselves – play the rumbling, spacey intro to "Run" as the old man rises from his seat and slowly climbs on top of a nearby altar. When the Foo Fighters kicks into the brutal hardcore section of "Run," the man jumps, igniting a riot that pits retirees against staff.

The brawl and madness continue as "Run" vacillates between a vicious rager and a steady hand-banger. Eventually, the retirees storm out of the home and frighten a bunch of hipsters. But even after a handful steal the youngster's car and drive off, the clip doesn't end until after the remaining crew unleashes a quick choreographed dance routine.

The Foo Fighters have yet to announce any plans for a follow-up to Sonic Highways. The band has a slew of international tour dates scheduled for this summer.